Alabama police capture suspect; 1 officer slain, 2 wounded Fallen Officer William Buechner (Auburn Police Department) AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A man who opened fire on police responding to a domestic disturbance report, killing one officer and wounding two others, was arrested on Monday and charged with capital murder, authorities said. (AP)</strong> - A man who opened fire on police responding to a domestic disturbance report, killing one officer and wounding two others, was arrested on Monday and charged with capital murder, authorities said.</p> <p>Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, was being held without bond in the shooting death of Officer William Buechner, who had been with the Auburn Police Division for more than 13 years.</p> <p>Wilkes also was charged with attempted murder in the wounding of officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, said Police Chief Paul Register. Both are expected to recover.</p> <p>District Attorney Brandon Hughes said authorities would seek capital punishment: "If you shoot a police officer, we're going to seek the death penalty, absolutely," he said.</p> <p>The chief described Wilkes as a former member of the military who was working in the area and hadn't had previous contact with police. The "Blue Alert" sent out after the officers were shot described him as wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.</p> <p>But with helicopters hovering overhead, he didn't get far. An intense, overnight manhunt led to Wilkes' arrest about nine hours after the shootings, less than a mile from the Arrow Head Trailer Park, where the officers were hit. Information from a citizen helped police and U.S. marshals take him down.</p> <p>The chief called the arrest "relatively uneventful" and said no one was injured bringing him into custody. A booking photo released by police showed Wilkes with red marks and apparent bruises on his face, but a police spokesman did not respond to an email seeking information about his appearance.</p> <p>The person who called police wasn't hurt, the chief said, but Wilkes also was charged with domestic violence.</p> <p>Court records weren't available immediately to show whether Wilkes had a lawyer. Register wouldn't comment on details of the investigation.</p> <p>The Lee County coroner Bill Harris said the officer who was killed died in an emergency room.</p> <p>"This is probably the worst day of my time here," Register said. "Words cannot express the loss for this family, our family and this community."</p> <p>Gov. Kay Ivey decried the violence.</p> <p>"This is so tragic and so useless. I'm just heartbroken," she said Monday during an appearance in Montgomery.</p> <p>A woman from Coffee County, located south of Auburn, had asked a judge in November for a court order protecting her from abuse by Wilkes, records show.</p> <p>She wrote in a court document that Wilkes, who had an Enterprise address at the time, sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated, and she feared he would harm her after learning she was pressing charges. Deputies: Date tricked Georgia woman out of over $80K

By FOX 5 News

Posted May 21 2019 09:39AM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 12:50PM CDT

An Alpharetta woman who was looking for love instead became the victim of an alleged huckster, and police believe she's not the only one who has been scammed.

The victim told police that she met 35-year-old John Martin Hill on Match.com in March.

When they met, she said, Hill told her he was a millionaire. After a whirlwind romance, he convinced his victim that they were in love and went house-hunting. Family of murdered pregnant teen demands answers from hospital

By Elizabeth Matthews

Posted May 20 2019 08:54PM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 01:21PM CDT

For several hours this afternoon, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family met with hospital staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, asking about the baby's medical care and questioned the staff about what happened in this case.

"I have asked to see a copy of their protocols and procedures for mothers who come in who have given birth at home," said Julie Contreras, a family advocate. "The questions that we asked, which were many, are going to be answered in our next meeting."

New pictures released Monday show baby Yovani and his dad. The baby is still on life support, with breathing and feeding tubes, but he did open his eyes for his dad. Pork prices surge globally as China struggles with deadly pig plague

By Associated Press

Posted May 20 2019 05:17PM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 05:46AM CDT

Meat markets across the world have been feeling the effects of a deadly swine disease that is sweeping across China, leading to the death of entire herds of pigs in many parts of the country and spurring the Chinese to import a record amount of pork from other countries.

China produces and consumes two-thirds of the world's pork, but output is plunging as Beijing destroys herds and blocks shipments to stop African swine fever. Importers are filling the gap by buying pork from as far away as Europe, boosting prices by up to 40 percent and causing shortages in other markets.

There's no immediate end in sight as "evidence mounts that China will be unable to eradicate ASF in the near-term," it said in a recent report. The suspect in her disappearance, identified as Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, has been arrested. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandra&#x20;Rios-Chavez&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;17-year-old&#x20;teen&#x20;whose&#x20;disappearance&#x20;sparked&#x20;an&#x20;AMBER&#x20;Alert&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;found&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;suspect&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;disappearance&#x2c;&#x20;identified&#x20;as&#x20;Miguel&#x20;Rodriguez-Perez&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/daylight-saving-time-bill-dies-in-texas-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daylight Saving Time bill dies in Texas Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-and-her-3-year-old-son-missing-for-over-a-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother and her 3-year-old son missing for over a week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kory-clemens-charged-with-dwi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Kory Clemens arrested in Houston, charged with DWI More Stories 