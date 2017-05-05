< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/12/EL_CHAPO_GUILTY_ILLUSTRATION_1550001679426_6752656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ted-cruz-wants-el-chapo-and-drug-lords-to-pay-for-border-wall"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/13/GettyImages-635148716_1124832423_1550058690841_6757973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ted Cruz wants ‘El Chapo' to pay for border wall</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/no-exit-el-chapo-likely-off-to-alcatraz-of-the-rockies-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/14/FOX-El-Chapo_1550157735500_6764491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>El Chapo likely off to 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/convicted-drug-lord-el-chapo-the-fashionista-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Convicted drug lord El Chapo, the fashionista?</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - The Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison, a humbling end for a drug lord notorious for his ability to kill, bribe or tunnel his way out of trouble.</p><p>A federal judge in Brooklyn handed down the sentence Wednesday, five months after Guzman's conviction in an epic drug-trafficking case.</p><p>The 62-year-old drug lord, who had been protected in Mexico by an army of gangsters and an elaborate corruption operation, was brought to the U.S. to stand trial after he twice escaped from Mexican prisons.</p><p>Before he was sentenced, Guzman complained about the conditions of his confinement and told the judge he was denied a fair trial. He said U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan failed to thoroughly investigate claims of juror misconduct.</p><p>"My case was stained and you denied me a fair trial when the whole world was watching," Guzman said in court through an interpreter. "When I was extradited to the United States, I expected to have a fair trial, but what happened was exactly the opposite."</p><p>The sentence-- life plus 30 years-- was pre-ordained. The guilty verdict in February at Guzman's 11-week trial triggered a mandatory sentence of life without parole. Cogan also ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion in ill-gotten proceeds-- money his drug-trafficking organization made distributing cocaine and other drugs around the United States.</p><p>The evidence showed that under Guzman's orders, the Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in court papers re-capping the trial. They also said his "army of sicarios" was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.</p><p>The defense argued he was framed by other traffickers who became government witnesses so they could get breaks in their own cases.</p><p>Guzman has been largely cut off from the outside world since his extradition in 2017 and his remarks in the courtroom Wednesday could be the last time the public hears from him. Guzman thanked his family for giving him "the strength to bare this torture that I have been under for the past 30 months."</p><p>Wary of his history of escaping from Mexican prisons, U.S. authorities have kept him in solitary confinement in an ultra-secure unit at a Manhattan jail and under close guard at his appearances at the Brooklyn courthouse where his case unfolded.</p><p>Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government's "Supermax" prison in Florence, Colorado, known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies." Most inmates at Supermax are given a television, but their only actual view of the outside world is a 4-inch window. They have minimal interaction with other people and eat all their meals in their cells.</p><p>While the trial was dominated by Guzman's persona as a near-mythical outlaw who carried a diamond-encrusted handgun and stayed one step ahead of the law, the jury never heard from Guzman himself, except when he told the judge he wouldn't testify.</p><p>But evidence at Guzman's trial suggested his decision to stay quiet at the defense table was against his nature: Cooperating witnesses told jurors he was a fan of his own rags-to-riches narco story, always eager to find an author or screenwriter to tell it. He famously gave an interview to American actor Sean Penn while he was a fugitive, hiding in the mountains after accomplices built a long tunnel to help him escape from a Mexican prison.</p><p>There also were reports Guzman was itching to testify in his own defense until his attorneys talked him out of it, making his sentencing a last chance to seize the spotlight.</p><p>At the trial, Guzman's lawyers argued that he was the fall guy for other kingpins who were better at paying off top Mexican politicians and law enforcement officials to protect them while the U.S. government looked the other way.</p><p> Prosecution descriptions of an empire that paid for private planes, beachfront villas and a private zoo were a fallacy, his lawyers say. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More National News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_passes_resolution_condemning_Trump_0_7528437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_passes_resolution_condemning_Trump_0_7528437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_passes_resolution_condemning_Trump_0_7528437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_passes_resolution_condemning_Trump_0_7528437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_passes_resolution_condemning_Trump_0_7528437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House condemns President Trump's tweets to Democratic congresswomen of color</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Democratic-led House has voted to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries of origin.</p><p>Tuesday's vote was 240-187 and was solidly opposed by Republicans. It came after Trump and top congressional Republicans denied he is a racist and urged GOP lawmakers to oppose the Democratic measure.</p><p>The resolution says the House "strongly condemns" Trump's "racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/trump-calls-on-gop-to-oppose-house-condemnation-of-tweets" title="Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets" data-articleId="418493056" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump called on fellow Republicans Tuesday to stick with him, "not show weakness" and oppose a House resolution condemning his tweets that urged four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries. His comments, he insisted, "were NOT Racist."</p><p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke two days of silence about Trump's insults, agreeing that Trump is not a racist but mildly admonishing him as well.</p><p>The Kentucky Republican said that "from the president to the speaker to the freshman members of the House," leaders should follow the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dictum of attacking ideas, not the people who espouse them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/ice-makes-arrests-at-southwest-houston-apartment-complex-monday-morning-fiel-confirms" title="ICE makes 6 arrests at southwest Houston apartment complex Monday morning, FIEL confirms" data-articleId="418279753" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Immigration_advocates_say_ICE_has_starte_0_7525126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Immigration_advocates_say_ICE_has_starte_0_7525126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Immigration_advocates_say_ICE_has_starte_0_7525126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Immigration_advocates_say_ICE_has_starte_0_7525126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Immigration_advocates_say_ICE_has_starte_0_7525126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE makes 6 arrests at southwest Houston apartment complex Monday morning, FIEL confirms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have begun their raids in Houston, reportedly rounding up at least half a dozen people and taking them into custody Monday.</p><p>Immigration rights group FIEL Houston said ICE agents were spotted in at least three separate locations Monday including two apartment complexes.</p><p>Andrik Zavalo, a high school student, said him and his family were inside his home at Brookdale Village Apartment in Southeast Houston when he heard a knock at the door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to land humans on the moon. Since then, the inventions made during this time have become part of our daily lives on Earth. (Credit: NASA)" title="apollo11-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses the air around it during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo)" title="s69-40634_1563380682268-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-out-of-pinal-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Amber%20Alert%20Children%20071619_1563314352700.jpg_7527139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Blaze Kirkley (left) and Ryder Kirkley (right)" title="KSAZ Amber Alert Children 071619-408200"/> </figure> <h3>AMBER Alert cancelled after children missing from Pinal County found in Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/treating-chronic-pain-without-surgery-or-opioids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Treating_chronic_pain_without_surgery_0_7528772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Treating_chronic_pain_without_surgery_0_20190717122207"/> </figure> <h3>Treating chronic pain without surgery or opioids</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/masterchef-junior-renewed-for-season-8" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/masterchef%20jr%20logo_1563381050394.png_7529367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/masterchef%20jr%20logo_1563381050394.png_7529367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/masterchef%20jr%20logo_1563381050394.png_7529367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/masterchef%20jr%20logo_1563381050394.png_7529367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/masterchef%20jr%20logo_1563381050394.png_7529367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Masterchef Junior renewed for season 8</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;ring&#x20;of&#x20;condensation&#x20;forms&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;Saturn&#x20;V&#x20;rocket&#x20;as&#x20;it&#x20;compresses&#x20;the&#x20;air&#x20;around&#x20;it&#x20;during&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;launch&#x20;of&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;framed&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;American&#x20;flag&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;foreground&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michael-cohen-investigation-concluded" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/23/MICHAEL-COHEN-GETTY_1548271150584_6659925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/23/MICHAEL-COHEN-GETTY_1548271150584_6659925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/23/MICHAEL-COHEN-GETTY_1548271150584_6659925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/23/MICHAEL-COHEN-GETTY_1548271150584_6659925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/23/MICHAEL-COHEN-GETTY_1548271150584_6659925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Cohen&#x2c;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;former&#x20;personal&#x20;attorney&#x20;and&#x20;fixer&#x2c;&#x20;exits&#x20;federal&#x20;court&#x20;after&#x20;his&#x20;sentencing&#x20;hearing&#x2c;&#x20;December&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-out-of-pinal-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Amber%20Alert%20Children%20071619_1563314352700.jpg_7527139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Amber%20Alert%20Children%20071619_1563314352700.jpg_7527139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Amber%20Alert%20Children%20071619_1563314352700.jpg_7527139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Amber%20Alert%20Children%20071619_1563314352700.jpg_7527139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Amber%20Alert%20Children%20071619_1563314352700.jpg_7527139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blaze&#x20;Kirkley&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Ryder&#x20;Kirkley&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AMBER Alert cancelled after children missing from Pinal County found in Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/mexican-drug-kingpin-el-chapo-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Accused&#x20;Mexican&#x20;drug&#x20;lord&#x20;Joaquin&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;El&#x20;Chapo&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Guzman&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <div class="social-share">
<h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> 