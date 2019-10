- Bernie Sanders had a heart procedure for an artery blockage.

His campaign is canceling events until ‘further notice'.

Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver says he experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.

That's when doctors found a blockage in one of the presidential candidate's artery. Two stents were successfully inserted.

Breaking: @BernieSanders was found to have a blockage in an artery and had two stents inserted yesterday. Statement from Jeff Weaver > pic.twitter.com/CuWiOSJ4k0 — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) October 2, 2019

Sen. Sanders is in "good spirits" and will be resting for the next few days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.