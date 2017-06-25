Placerita Cyn fire rapidly grows to 800 acres in Santa Clarita

- Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a third-alarm brush fire at the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway at Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita that has rapidly grown to 800-acres, according to authorities.





The fire, which was believed to have started from a traffic collision on the southbound 14 Freeway, near the Sierra Highway off-ramp just north of Placentia Canyon Road, was reported at 12:47 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.



The flames have "jumped the freeway," the dispatcher said.



A SigAlert was declared by the California Highway Patrol just after 2 p.m. and authorities have shut down the 14 Freeway southbound at Golden Valley Road and north at Newhall Avenue.

At least 200 county firefighters have been dispatched to fight the fire and there was zero containment as of 3 p.m., according to the county fire department.

A water-dropping helicopter was dispatched to the scene just before 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles City Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, who added that no LAFD ground crews have been dispatched so far.



So far no injuries have been reported, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has ordered mandatory evacuations for Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon.

An emergency evacuation center has opened at Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, according to the Santa Clarita sheriff's station.



The temperature in Santa Clarita was 107 degrees as of 4 p.m.



SIGALERT IN SANTA CLARITA: SB SR-14 AT GOLDEN VALLY//NB SR-14 AT NEWHALL AVE., ALL LANES ARE CLOSED FOR APPROX. 45 MINS DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) June 25, 2017

