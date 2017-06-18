E-cigs could be modified to upload malware

There may be a new reason to toss those e-cigs away, and it has nothing to do with your health.



It turns out that the fake cigarettes could be modified to hack files from a user’s computer. Security system experts say hackers add a malicious chip to the e-cigs and when the smokers use the port for charging, the hackers take control of their computer where they upload malware or ransomware.

Security experts consider this a low-level hack, but if you use e-cigs you might want to charge them without using your computer, and instead charge them directly through a USB charger to your outlet.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.