White House says mobilizing National Guard to the border is false

National News

President Trump's administration is considering mobilizing 100,000 National Guard troops to round up illegal immigrants.

That's according to a news report, which the White House says is false.

A.P. says it obtained a memo from John Kelly calling for immigration enforcement as far as Portland, Oregon.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the report is 100% false.

Public reaction was varied to the report

“My parents did it the right way. They asked for permission to come in. I stand by President Trump. I stand by my position to support any enforcement laws that the country has and anything that the President wants to do in regards to protecting the U.S. citizens, and those residents that came through the front door with permission. “

“It's important to have a security border for sure. Using National Guard, i think that might be too much.”

Hundreds of illegal immigrants have been detained by immigration officials in recent weeks. It's a routine roundup but President Trump has claimed responsibility for them.