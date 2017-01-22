94-year-old woman achieves lifelong dream of graduating college

- Amy Craton, a 94-year-old woman from Hawaii, just achieved her lifelong dream of earning a college degree—and she did it with a perfect 4.0.

Craton became one of the world’s oldest college graduates by earning her Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and English from Southern New Hampshire University.

“If you're thinking about going back to school, do it. You'll open up a whole new life," Craton said.

But she’s not going to stop there. Craton is now pursuing a Master’s of Arts in Creative Writing and English.

“It feels good to graduate, but in many ways I feel I am still on the road. I have more to learn,” Craton said.

Craton’s degree was 54 years in the making. She began pursuing her college degree in 1962, but put it on pause to take care of her family.

In November 2016, she officially earned her degree. Craton could not attend the graduation ceremony, so SNHU threw a celebration for her in Hawaii. Craton wants to write a children’s book one day. She recited a poem she wrote at the ceremony.

"I'll remember this day for the rest of my life," Craton said.