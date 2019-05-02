The Slidell Police Department says they have identified two more similar thefts in Texas and Oklahoma. They say although they cannot rule out that the suspects are local to Slidell, they do not believe they are from the area.
The owner of the dealership is offering a $25,000 reward to the person who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects, half to be paid upon arrested and the other half upon conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-646-4347 or e-mail pio@slidellpd.com.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.
President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press.
Two Jacksonville, Florida teens are lucky to be alive after getting stranded at sea.
Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, were enjoying senior skip day at the beach on April 18. The two are students at Christ's Church Academy and have been friends since fourth grade.
Smith and Brown were swimming off of Vilano Beach, near St. Augustine, when they realized they were about 2 miles from shore and might not make it back.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado jumped into the packed Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, announcing a 2020 campaign that had been stalled while he was treated for prostate cancer.
Bennet, a former head of Denver Public Schools who has carved out a reputation as a policy-oriented moderate, made his announcement on CBS' "CBS This Morning."
The son of a former ambassador to India and a Yale law school graduate who worked in the Clinton administration, Bennet worked for Republican billionaire Phil Anschutz when he moved to Colorado in the late 1990s. But when he re-entered public life, he did so as a Democrat, serving as chief of staff to then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper went on to become Colorado governor and now is also competing for the Democratic presidential nomination .