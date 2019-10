- It was a mayoral forum by millennials, for millennials with a slate of candidates all well north of 50- years old.

With just 33 days to harvest votes, candidates looked to broaden their appeal to young adults by attacking the status quo and on the Rice University stage that meant a long night for Sylvester Turner.

Challenger Sue Lovell accused the Mayor of betraying the LGBTQ community by refusing to pursue an equal rights ordinance

"Four years is more than enough to do it and you promised and you broke your promise and my community is now unprotected," said Lovell who is openly gay.

Asked if HPD should help protect undocumented residents from apprehension by federal immigration authorities — a policy which would make Houston a genuine sanctuary — City Mayor Turner offered an emphatic response.

"Let me be very clear, the answer is yes. Si, yes, yes, yes, yes!" said Turner.

There was more news made with mayoral challenger Tony Buzbee voicing support for the full legalization of marijuana in the City of Houston.

"It makes no practical sense when we know health wise, alcohol is so much worse than marijuana. Let's be smart about what we are talking about," said Buzbee.

On the issue of chronic human trafficking, the Mayor defended his record, citing national awards for intervention.

Challenger Bill King called that hypocrisy given Turner's acceptance of substantial campaign contributions from strip clubs.

"You can't have the moral authority to fight this problem when you are in bed with these people and taking money from them," said Bill King.

On the issue of homelessness challenger Dwight Boykins generated buzz by proposing aid for those who want it, but a crackdown on those who continue to panhandle.

"I'm not going to play with this. If you want help, we are going to help you, but I'm not going to let you impede the city and its residents," said Boykins.

Not a single word from the candidates on that controversial $95,000 internship approved by the Mayor Turner.

After the event, Turner offered Fox 26 comment on the absence of discussion.

"Because it's not an issue. This guy had three degrees, a Masters from Texas State University, a bachelor's and a law degree from Thurgood Marshall, Texas Southern University. No rules, no policies violated. Why would you malign this individual? These millennials want a seat at the table. They want to work. There's nothing wrong. It's disappointing," said Turner.