Matthew McConaughey delivers lunch to Houston first responders

- Matthew McConaughey visited first responders in Houston and delivered a turkey lunch to thank them on First Responders Day.

On Sunday, McConaughey visited with Houston police, firefighters and 911 dispatchers and recognized them for their efforts during Harvey.

“Basically today is about saying thank you to these people that were on the front line and got out there to rescue people first,” McConaughey said in a Facebook livestream showing him surprising firefighters at Station 26.

McConaughey partnered with Wild Turkey to give back. They will also donate $10,000 to Team Rubicon.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared photos on Twitter of McConaughey meeting with first responders.

Honored to welcome him to our city and thank him for spending time and recognizing our @houstonpolice, @HoustonFire, and 911 dispatchers for their service. #WildTurkeyGivesBack #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/LQZ5vk11Jc — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 28, 2018

The Houston Police Department also shared photos of McConaughey meeting with officers.

The Houston Fire Department shared photos of McConaughey at Station 26.