Matthew McConaughey delivers lunch to Houston first responders
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Matthew McConaughey visited first responders in Houston and delivered a turkey lunch to thank them on First Responders Day.
On Sunday, McConaughey visited with Houston police, firefighters and 911 dispatchers and recognized them for their efforts during Harvey.
“Basically today is about saying thank you to these people that were on the front line and got out there to rescue people first,” McConaughey said in a Facebook livestream showing him surprising firefighters at Station 26.
McConaughey partnered with Wild Turkey to give back. They will also donate $10,000 to Team Rubicon.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared photos on Twitter of McConaughey meeting with first responders.
Matthew @McConaughey teamed up with @WildTurkey to give back to Houston’s heroes.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 28, 2018
Honored to welcome him to our city and thank him for spending time and recognizing our @houstonpolice, @HoustonFire, and 911 dispatchers for their service. #WildTurkeyGivesBack #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/LQZ5vk11Jc
The Houston Police Department also shared photos of McConaughey meeting with officers.
Thank you #WildTurkeyGivesBack and @McConaughey for bringing a turkey lunch to our officers for #FirstRespondersDay #relationalpolicing pic.twitter.com/Hzphoga4D5— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2018
The Houston Fire Department shared photos of McConaughey at Station 26.
Matthew McConaughey visiting Station 26 as part of the Wild Turkey Gives Back Event! #WildTurkeyGivesBack pic.twitter.com/GXOxvetp3G— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 28, 2018