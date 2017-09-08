Many first responders affected by Harvey kept working

- "Probably the most devastating thing that I've seen here in my lifetime and I've been here 45 years", says James Broussard. He has spent the last 16 years of his life devoting his time to the Houston Police Department and helping people throughout the city.



He and his fellow brothers and sisters in blue have worked tirelessly around the clock to help people evacuated their homes from the horrific Harvey flood waters.



"While they are doing this they have had some devastation there in their own lives and they have put that aside and they have waited and worked with the citizens and making sure everyone was safe there before they would o and take care of their own business", says B.K. Klev, owner of Prison Break Tattoos.



A tattoo shop isn't normally a place you would find toothpaste, diapers and deodorant, but right now it is. That's because Klev and his crew are collecting donations for fellow first responders. Klev's shop also flooded, but that didn't stop them from opening back up to help others.



Donations go to families like Broussard's, who were affected by the storm. The Broussard's home got flooded and this isn't the first time it's happened. They also saw devastation during the Tax Day flood.



"We were displaced for about 7 months or so, we just finished the home back in February of this year and so here we are 8 months later back out of the home again", says Broussard.



Broussard's message to others is that the community will pull together and that we will recover.



"No one can really really prepare for it, you can just do what you can do, make sure the family is safe, we can always replace items but you can't replace your family", says Broussard.