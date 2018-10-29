Man wanted in brutal attack on 77-year-old woman in NW Houston

- Authorities are looking for an unidentified Hispanic male sexually assaulted a 77-year old female victim in a living facility located in the 13800 block of Canyon Hill Drive in Houston, Texas.

Crime Stoppers and Harris County Sheriff's released video from the facility in northwest Houston. Authorities say the rapist reportedly entered the property at 8:17 pm on October 9, and brutally attacked the woman.

If you have any information in this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713.222.8477. There's a $5,000 reward in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back to FOX 26 for new updates.