- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting on Woodvine near Long Point around 1 a.m. Monday and found a man had been shot in the shoulder.

According to police, there was some sort of disturbance in the parking lot, and a suspect shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time.