Man dead after shot by Galveston officer during traffic stop, eyewitness recounts

- What started as a traffic stop in Galveston, turned into an officer-involved shooting that took the life of one man. Luis Argueta, 18, was shot by a Galveston police officer just before 3 a.m. Monday. Argueta later died at the hospital.

Investigators said officers reported seeing a suspicious car in a parking lot at Sunny's Convenience store and pulled over Argueta and his girlfriend as a result on the 5300 block of Ave L.

At some point during the traffic stop, investigators said Argueta got out of the car and started running-- straight into an empty lot next to Sharon Capoferri's house.

Capoferri and her husband were standing outside on their front porch at the time, and witnessed the entire confrontation.

"The police were chasing him on foot saying 'stop, stop, stop.' He didn't stop then we heard two gunshots. It's a hard thing to take in. He had his whole life ahead of him," Capoferri said.

Authorities said only one officer fired a weapon. No officers were injured during the incident.

A weapon was also found on the scene, but it's unclear at this time who the weapon belongs to and whether it was pulled during the confrontation.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has now taken over the ongoing investigation.

A lot of questions remain unanswered like why the officer shot Argueta in the first place and where exactly he was shot.

"The police were trying to help him. They had a towel around his neck because when they took the towel off, that's where the blood was -- on his neck," Capoferri said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the Galveston police officer who fired the shots. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Sheriff's deputies are also reviewing body-cam video as part of the investigation.