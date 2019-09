- Houston police say a man who ran over and killed two homeless people in was taken into custody.

Jordache Lenton is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

Police say it all started when Lenton got into a fender bender around midnight and took off. He tried to turn onto Beechnut, lost control, and ran over a man and woman sleeping under a beltway overpass.

Prosecutors are calling the case "horrific", saying that if Lenton had stopped after the first crash, that man and woman would still be alive.

According to prosecutors, witnesses of the first crash told them he appeared drunk. Lenton is already out on bond for two separate felony charges.