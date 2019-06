- As you gear up for summer, the YMCA is encouraging everyone to remember the importance of water safety.

YMCA locations around the city of Houston will be hosting a swimming safety event on Saturday, June 8. The event will include free swim lessons for the day and is open to the public.

“For the lessons this weekend there are about 350 slots left so hurry up because they’re going fast," Tony Guillory with YMCA says.

Check your local YMCA for your location's kick-off time. Visit https://www.ymcahouston.org/ for more information on water safety.