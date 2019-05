Police say a wrecker driver followed a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in north Houston.

Around 10:30 p.m. a man was walking across the North Freeway feeder road at W. Mount Houston when he was struck by a car.

Police say the driver of the car never stopped, but a wrecker that was there followed the car all the way to a home.

Officers responding to the home found a car with heavy damage to the front.

Police are trying to determine who was driving the car.