- Police say woman was found dead in the parking lot outside of an apartment complex in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on Nathaniel near Ledge around 1 a.m. Tuesday

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and went outside to find the woman lying in the parking lot. They attempted CPR, but the woman did not survive her injuries.

Homicide investigators are on the scene talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

It is unclear if the woman lives at the apartment complex. Police have not released a description of the suspect.