News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> George's County</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/typhoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/typhoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson">Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/maryland-dad-films-son-s-adorable-reaction-to-being-picked-up-from-pre-k"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/maryland-dad-films-son-s-adorable-reaction-to-being-picked-up-from-pre-k">Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Houston-area weather forecast"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/white-deer-spotted-in-prince-george-s-county">White deer spotted in Prince George's County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/typhoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson">Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/maryland-dad-films-son-s-adorable-reaction-to-being-picked-up-from-pre-k">Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders">Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/international-news/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions">President Trump tweets `Iran made a very big mistake' in downing US drone</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson</h1> </header> CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]'; 20 2019 09:07AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413758854_413756165_143027",video:"576445",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Typhoon_Texas_participating_in_world_s_l_0_7424142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520Reporter%2520Lindsey%2520Henry",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Typhoon_Texas_participating_in_world_s_largest_s_576445_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Typhoon%20Texas%20participating%20in%20world%27s%20largest%20swim%20lesson%20today-413756165",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftyphoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:21AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413758854"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:07AM CDT<span></p> Children must be registered in advance.</p><p>Drowning is the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-14.</p><p>The World's Largest Swimming Lesson, coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, is now in its 10th year. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/concrete-falls-onto-north-freeway-feeder-road-at-beltway" title="Concrete falls onto North Freeway Feeder Road at Beltway" data-articleId="413731522" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concrete falls onto North Freeway Feeder Road at Beltway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The I-45 North Freeway Feeder Road SB is shutdown at the Beltway due to a piece of concrete that has apparently fallen from an overpass onto the roadway.</p><p>TxDOT is on the scene.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/June_20_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7422404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/June_20_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7422404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/June_20_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7422404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/June_20_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7422404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/June_20_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7422404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hot and very humid weather will be with us through at least Saturday with a heat advisory in effect for today until 7 p.m. The heat index could reach 110. Friday looks similar and Saturday brings a slight chance for a storm. Scattered showers and storms could cut down on the heat for Sunday and Monday.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teen-shot-while-attempting-to-sell-cell-phone-deputies-say" title="Teen shot while attempting to sell cell phone, deputies say" data-articleId="413720603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-05h49m47s90_1561027814668_7422084_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-05h49m47s90_1561027814668_7422084_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-05h49m47s90_1561027814668_7422084_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-05h49m47s90_1561027814668_7422084_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-05h49m47s90_1561027814668_7422084_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen shot while attempting to sell cell phone, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old boy was shot while attempting to sell a cell phone to someone he may have met on Instagram, deputies say.</p><p>According to deputies, the teen and another person were meeting someone near Crescentbreeze Lane and Ashford Green Lane around 1 a.m. to sell the phone. Unknown suspects opened fire on them, took the phone, and fled the scene, deputies say.</p><p>Deputies who responded to the scene found the teen with a gunshot wound to the hand and another person had been grazed by a bullet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/white-deer-spotted-in-prince-george-s-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_20190620141709-401720"/> </figure> <h3>White deer spotted in Prince George's County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/typhoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/maryland-dad-films-son-s-adorable-reaction-to-being-picked-up-from-pre-k"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo: ProjexSantana" title="Daddy_1561031291849-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/typhoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/maryland-dad-films-son-s-adorable-reaction-to-being-picked-up-from-pre-k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;ProjexSantana" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/concrete-falls-onto-north-freeway-feeder-road-at-beltway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-07h17m23s193_1561033055666_7422454_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Concrete falls onto North Freeway Feeder Road at Beltway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/64542445_2390457407673887_3377593012065402880_n_1561029763184_7422406_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 