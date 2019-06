- Typhoon Texas is participating in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday.

Typhoon Texas will provide free swim lessons for 300 children starting at 8:30 a.m. Participants will learn life-saving skills to prevent drowning. Children must be registered in advance.

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-14.

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson, coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, is now in its 10th year. Waterparks, pools, swim schools and more from around the world will participate in the event.