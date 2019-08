- Two male victims are dead after an accident involving a mobile seeding tank at Margaret Long Wisdom High School in southwest Houston.

Multiple Houston Fire Department units are respoding to the incident that happened Monday morning.

HFD is responding to an incident involving a mobile seeding tank. Two male victims are reported deceased. HFD Hazmat is monitoring for fumes. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/w5kiO41Kxb — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 29, 2019

Hazmat crews are also on the scene monitoring for fumes.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.