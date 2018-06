- Two people are in custody after leading police on chase through northeast Houston.

It began just after 9 a.m. Tuesday off of Cavalcade St. in north Houston.

The suspects were in a small, red Ford SUV speeding on highways and residential streets.

Eventually, the suspects pulled into a Exxon gas station on North Main at I-45.

Police took a male and a female into custody.

No word on what sparked the chase.