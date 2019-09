- A driver is in custody after he plowed a pickup truck through a house in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver is Celso Isaias Pu Ajucum, 29, from Guatemala. He is charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It was about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he crashed through and landed against a tree. The four-door truck made it from one end of the house through the other.

The family was not home at the time, but neighbors who were home heard the impact of the crash.

"I was inside my place, and I heard a big boom, and I was scared to death," said neighbor Renato Leite. "I yelled to my wife, ‘What is going on?'"

"It's very difficult to look at that house and see the damage," said neighbor SAM Smith. "It's almost impossible to believe."

Deputies say the driver initially tried to run from the scene. Neighbors say they found him hiding.

"He was hiding in the house all the way to the corner in this neighborhood...on the porch," said neighbor Edward Young. "I even asked him if you have some drink—if you are okay—but he says, ‘I'm fine.'"

Neighbors rallied to help clean up and offered the husband, wife, and two young children a place to stay.

"We think is that they're blessed still," said neighbor Rifa Raza. "House can be replaced, and they have lot of support of the neighbors. Everybody is pitching in."

Neighbors say it's not the first time a car has gone through the fence on the dead end road in the Kelliwood Terrace subdivision.

"We cannot completely discard that that will not happen again, because people believe that that is a straight street," said Leite."​​​​​​​

Deputies say there was no indication of drugs or alcohol in the driver's car, but they are testing him for those substances. It's still not entirely clear what caused him to lose control and go through the home.