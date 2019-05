- Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk left his skateboard near a Houston airport Tuesday morning and said whoever finds it, gets to keep it. It didn't take someone long to track it down.

Tony Hawk wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, "I just left my skateboard kinda close to Houston airport. Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is."

I just left my skateboard kinda close to Houston airport. Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is. Please reply with the hashtag on the griptape if found. Go now! pic.twitter.com/X0HUQxUlVe — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 30, 2019

He shared a picture of the skateboard propped up against a guard rail with a sculpture in the background giving a hint to its location. He asked whoever finds it to reply with the hastag on the griptape.

Soon after, the Twitter account for George Bush Intercontinental Airport wrote, "Just FYI, the skateboard got picked up only 1 MINUTE after @tonyhawk tweeted."