The death of the 28-year-old black woman set off protests nationwide.
Her cellphone video shows Trooper Brian Encinia, who is white, drawing a stun gun while ordering Bland out of the car.
Texas authorities say the video was given to Bland's family attorney with other evidence. But the family says they never saw it.
Posted May 24 2019 01:58PM CDT
A family who just moved to the Houston area a little over a month ago says someone stole their truck, trailer, and a skid steer loader.
Not only does Andrew Watkins use the equipment to support his wife and five kids, he needs the truck to transport his daughter's wheelchair. She's 17 years old and has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
He parked the truck on Dixie Farm Road near Highway 3 on May 6. An hour later, it was gone.
Posted May 24 2019 01:46PM CDT
Memorial Hermann is introducing a first of its kind sports park in Katy.
Athletes of all ages will soon have the chance to either improve their performance or use a new program to quickly return to play after injury.
Here's something you've likely never seen before – a soccer field on hospital property.
Posted May 24 2019 01:24PM CDT
“You know, it's about 200 athletes now in Katy Wolf Pack,” says coach Bob Lovell. “It takes literally a village to get everybody moving in the right direction but it works and we enjoy it immensely.”
This group of Special Olympic athletes and coaches from Katy compete at the state tournament every year around this time. This is their 20th year anniversary. Specialties of this group include basketball and cheer.
“We're taking five basketball teams. We've got nine cheerleaders going with us,” says coach Don Wolf. “We started the season in December. So we have a league, a six-week league. We had teams and play. We had an area tournament. Now, this sets us up for the state games."