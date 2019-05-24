A family who just moved to the Houston area a little over a month ago says someone stole their truck, trailer, and a skid steer loader.

Not only does Andrew Watkins use the equipment to support his wife and five kids, he needs the truck to transport his daughter's wheelchair. She's 17 years old and has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

He parked the truck on Dixie Farm Road near Highway 3 on May 6. An hour later, it was gone.