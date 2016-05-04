For the first time, Americans now have more streaming services in their households than they do TVs. So, what does that mean for your health?

We're really talking about the domino-effect binge-watching can have over time. It's no secret that sitting or lying down for long periods of time is bad for you, but it also often leads to weight gain from over-eating unhealthy snacks, memory issues from staying up late and being sleep deprived. It can make you anti-social and sometimes depressed when you're isolated from other people for that long.

We spoke to a neurologist at Houston Methodist, and he tells us binge-watching can be as addictive as gambling.