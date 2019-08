- Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the arm while trying to sell an Xbox in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on Monday near MLK Blvd. and Bellfort Street.

Authorities say the teen and another male were supposed to meet someone to sell the Xbox when they were approached by another group of males.

Police say there was some type of altercation, and shots were fired. The teen was shot twice in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was related to the sale or if it stemmed from something unrelated.