A 17-year-old was found shot in the head on the side of a road in west Harris County late Monday night.

A passerby noticed someone lying on the side of Fry Road near Plantation Grove around 11:30 p.m. and flagged down deputies.

The teen was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Investigators are trying to determine if he was shot at that location or shot somewhere else and then left there.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.