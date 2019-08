Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been charged with arson in connection to a fire at the Haverstock Hills apartment complex on Friday.

According to investigators, James London, 23, started a fire after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Officials say the fire damaged 24 units at the apartment complex. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.