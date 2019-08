- Houston police are searching for a suspect who they say forced a couple into their home at gunpoint in an apparent robbery attempt.

Officers responded to a home on East Rivercrest near Briar Forest in west Houston around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a home invasion.

Police say a husband and wife arrived home that night and were met in the garage by an armed man who forced them into their home at gunpoint. Authorities say the husband fought back and was sprayed in the face with mace. The husband ran to the road for help.

According to police, the couple’s son was returning home and saw the suspect running from the yard. The son followed, the suspect fired at him, and the son fired back, police say.

Investigators do not believe anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Police searched the area for the suspect, but no one is in custody at this time. The suspect was said to be wearing black clothing and a ski mask.