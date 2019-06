- A suspect is in custody after a 29-year-old man was shot to death at his house in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to a home on Townwood around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators believe the man may have known the suspect and let him into his home. Authorities say there was some sort of altercation and the suspect shot the man.

The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, but he was later taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate the case.