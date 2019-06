Could the lack of hygiene and gross habits be enough to make you quit your job?

A national survey from Stratus Building Solutions revealed 1 out of 4 people have come close to calling it quits due to smelly and unclean work conditions.

“This survey is proof that a clean and healthy office environment is critical for employee happiness and retention," says Afshin Cangarlu, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions.

For some, the work environment ranks high enough on their scale for them to decline a job. Thirty-nine percent cite a clean and mindful environment as their top reason for taking the job, indicating that a sanitary and respectful environment helped with their productivity.

From messy desks to clipping toe nails in their cubicles, some members of the work force have experienced it all. According to the survey, more than half of workers reported seeing bugs or rodents in the office. Sixty-one percent said they have co-workers who don’t wash their hands after using the bathroom.

“While we can’t control employee behavior, we can create a refreshing and sanitary workplace that encourages healthy habits, boosts moods, and enhances productivity,” said Cangarlu.