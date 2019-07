- You should have a disaster preparedness kit ready to go well before a storm is ever on the way. At a minimum, your kit should have the basic supplies like food, water, first aid supplies and flashlights.

Reporter Deneige Broom spoke with Dwayne Meyers from C & D Hardware about other items you should have in your kit that people may not think of at first.

He reminds everyone to have a way to cook food when the power goes out. He suggests a charcoal or propane grill.

Other items he recommends include adjustable window screens, games to keep kids entertained, a tub stopper so you have a supply of water, and cash in smaller denominations like $1s and $5s.

He says even if you don't need the supplies today, it's always good to be prepared.

