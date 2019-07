The man charged in the deadly crash that left a man dead and two Harris County deputies injured is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Patrick M Njogu, 39, is charged with felony murder and intoxication assault of a peace officer. Njogu has three previous DWI convictions from other states.

The State filed a motion for high bond and is asking for his bond to be set at no less than $150,000.

RELATED: Man in patrol car killed, 2 deputies hurt in crash with suspected drunk driver

The crash was reported late Sunday night on the Westpark Tollway. Authorities say the deputies had just arrested a man and were taking him to jail when a Lexus traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes hit them head-on.

The man in the backseat of the patrol cruiser died at the hospital. The two deputies in the patrol cruiser were injured and taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover.