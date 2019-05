- For $20, students can started on a new career at Houston Community College.

Registration is open from May 4 to May 10 for HCC’s Career4U, ESL and TxCHSE programs.

The Adult Education and Literacy program allows qualifying students to sign up for the courses for a $20 non-refundable processing fee. The courses are grant-supported.

The Career4U Academy offers programs in Business Technology, Construction Management, Information Technology, and Healthcare. Students can attend college without a TSI test and earn a Level 1 certificate. Certificate programs range between six months and two years.

According to HCC, students pay the $20 processing fee, they sponsor your first two classes, and then financial aid pays for the rest of the program.

According to HCC website, “Throughout your program, we give you opportunities to show us that you are ready to continue to employment and your associate’s degree.”

The English as a Second Language class teaches students reading, writing, listening, and speaking at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Another program provides classes in Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (TxCHSE) Test that help native and non-native speakers improve their language skills and gain academic skills need to obtain an HSE.

To qualify, students must meet certain requirements including taking a pre-test and post-test, paying a $20 processing fee and possessing basic computer skills. Students also need to register for orientation and registration online. Other requirements may apply.

For more information on the program and how to register visit https://www.hccs.edu/programs/adult-education/