- Your summer vacation travel experience could rocket to new heights this year if you're flying with United Airlines during the month of July. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the airline is bringing out-of-this-world experiences to their terminals at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

United Airlines has partnered with Houston First Corporation, Space Center Houston, NASA and OTG to provide customers with a number of opportunities to learn about and celebrate space exploration.

During July, guests can dine like an astronaut. Two restaurants inside Terminals C and E – Ember and Tanglewood Grille – will be featuring a modern day version of special dishes astronauts ate while on board.

The celebration will also include a digital art gallery of photos from the Apollo 11 mission in Terminal C-North, pop-up science labs throughout United's Terminal C and E from July 9 to July 11, and a chance to meet retired Astronaut Ken Cameron in the United Clubs from July 9 to July 11.

Space fans will also have a chance to win two seats on an Apollo 11 celebration flight as well as a behind the scenes tour of NASA through a social media contest.

For more information on planned activities, click here.