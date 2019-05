- A small fire broke out in the British International School of Houston on Monday and was promptly extinguished, officials say.

The fire was in the Makerspace room. The school says the fire department was called and all students were safely evacuated unharmed from the building.

School officials say minimal damage was done due to the fire, but the sprinkler system was activated and sprayed water in many of the classrooms.

The school will be closed for the remainder of the day as the damage is evaluated.

"Once the school and fire department have completed an inspection, we will be able to notify parents when the school will reopen,” the British International School of Houston said in a statement.