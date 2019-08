Sketch of possible suspect in deadly shooting of 2-year-old Ivory West Jr. (Harris County Sheriff's Office) Sketch of possible suspect in deadly shooting of 2-year-old Ivory West Jr. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

- The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 2-year-old Ivory West Jr.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a slim build, in his 20s to early 30s.

Ivory West Jr. was killed and his father was wounded in what Harris County deputies described as an apparent robbery at an apartment complex in the Spring area just before midnight on July 2.

Deputies say Ivory was outside his family's apartment with his father and another man when two people approached on foot with the intent to rob them.

During the robbery, deputies say the suspect fired several shots, striking Ivory and his father Ivory West Senior.

Miraculously, West Senior is now walking, after being shot 10 times in the torso.

“Scum. Scum. Ain’t no way a two-year old is supposed to be killed in any sort of fashion, form or nothing of that sort,” he said.

Meantime, Ivory Junior’s mom, Dorothy Harris, says it’s been difficult. “Very hard not waking up to him, not going to sleep with him, just not him being around,” she said.

Homicide detectives say they’re still reviewing whether Ivory West was targeted, but do believe robbery was a motive in the shooting.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-274-9226 or CrimeStoppers at (713-222-TIPS).