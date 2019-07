- A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 92-year-old Dana Raquel.

She was last seen on Kowis Street in north Harris County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Raquel has been diagnosed with dementia.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a blue and yellow floral print, dark blue jeans and dark blue sandals. She weighs 140 pounds and is 5’0” tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477