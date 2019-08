President Donald Trump is receiving a lot of criticism from Democrats after he appeared to favor mental health reform over strict gun laws in a press conference on Monday. Many are sounding off on what they would like to see happen.

President Trump did mention he was open to suggestions on how to deal with mass shootings in our country. Congressman Al Green had no problem jumping on the president, saying Trump did nothing but give statements meant to cause a distraction from the real issues. He says, “Mental health is important. I believe in red flag laws, but I don’t believe that we can allow ourselves to be distracted by a president who would now assign mental health issues to these two persons who have no history that we know of, of mental health.“

Green wants more to be done to stop mass shootings in our country, and says that we can start by blaming what’s happening inside the country, instead of overlooking the issues.