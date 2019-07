Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

KATY, Texas (FOX 26) — If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Family, friends and neighbors grieve as a pair of siblings are killed in a shooting that also left three other people injured. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said that the man who died is believed to be the shooter and his sister was the other person pronounced dead.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Everhart Manor Lane near Crestford Park Lane in the Katy area.

One woman, who was inside the home when the gunshots were fired, jumped over a fence into a neighbor's yard and contacted 911.

A teen was found locked inside a bathroom and was not hurt. Another teen in the house managed to get out.

A neighbor told Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies and deputy constables that the family was renting the home and had just moved in within the last few days.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.