The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured">Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Crews battle large fire at South Carolina fireworks shop"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop">Crews battle large fire at South Carolina fireworks shop</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/1954-letter-from-ut-dean-addresses-keeping-black-students-out-of-classes-with-white-girls"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="1954 letter from UT dean addresses keeping black students out of classes with white girls"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/1954-letter-from-ut-dean-addresses-keeping-black-students-out-of-classes-with-white-girls">1954 letter from UT dean addresses keeping black students out of classes with white girls</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured">Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop">Crews battle large fire at South Carolina fireworks shop</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/1954-letter-from-ut-dean-addresses-keeping-black-students-out-of-classes-with-white-girls">1954 letter from UT dean addresses keeping black students out of classes with white girls</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/two-men-caught-on-camera-stealing-football-equipment-from-local-high-school">Two men caught on camera stealing football equipment from local high school</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/mayor-turner-purchases-dozens-of-memberships-for-glbt-political-caucus">Mayor Turner purchases dozens of memberships for GLBT political class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416238139" class="mod-wrapper Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured" addthis:title="Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416238139.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416238139");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416238139_416237907_109661"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416238139_416237907_109661";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416237907","video":"581065","title":"2%20dead%2C%203%20others%20hurt%20in%20Katy%20shooting","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20Reporter%20Deneige%20Broom","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F04%2F2_dead__3_others_hurt_in_Katy_shooting_0_7474842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F04%2F2_dead__3_others_hurt_in_Katy_shooting_581065_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656844164%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DafpKf0N6_rWur-e2yg2XXN4e7T4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsiblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured"}},"createDate":"Jul 04 2019 05:29AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416238139_416237907_109661",video:"581065",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/2_dead__3_others_hurt_in_Katy_shooting_0_7474842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520Reporter%2520Deneige%2520Broom",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/04/2_dead__3_others_hurt_in_Katy_shooting_581065_1800.mp4?Expires=1656844164&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=afpKf0N6_rWur-e2yg2XXN4e7T4",eventLabel:"2%20dead%2C%203%20others%20hurt%20in%20Katy%20shooting-416237907",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsiblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 05:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416238139"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 05:29AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 05:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416238139-416235332" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416238139" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>KATY, Texas (FOX 26) — </strong><em>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at <a href="tel:18002738255">1-800-273-8255</a>. Or text to 741-741<br> <br> CLICK HERE <a href="https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/">https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/</a> for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.</em></p><p>Family, friends and neighbors grieve as a pair of siblings are killed in a shooting that also left three other people injured. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said that the man who died is believed to be the shooter and his sister was the other person pronounced dead.</p><p>The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Everhart Manor Lane near Crestford Park Lane in the Katy area.</p><p>One woman, who was inside the home when the gunshots were fired, jumped over a fence into a neighbor's yard and contacted 911.</p><p>A teen was found locked inside a bathroom and was not hurt. Another teen in the house managed to get out.</p><p>A neighbor told Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies and deputy constables that the family was renting the home and had just moved in within the last few days.</p><p><em>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at <a href="tel:18002738255">1-800-273-8255</a>. Or text to 741-741<br> <br> CLICK HERE <a href="https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/">https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/</a> for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Check fecal bacteria levels at Texas beaches with interactive map</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Do you know what’s in the water? It could be high levels of fecal bacteria.</p><p>You can check the levels of Enterococcus bacteria at Texas recreational beaches before you hit the water.</p><p>Texas Beach Watch monitors bacterial levels in the water along beaches in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, Matagorda, Nueces and San Patricio counties. When Enterococcus bacteria levels exceed standards established by the EPA, the Texas General Land Offices works with local governments to alert the public not to swim in those waters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/July_4_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7474954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/July_4_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7474954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/July_4_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7474954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/July_4_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7474954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/July_4_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7474954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Stephen Morgan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 05:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Early morning storms will give way to clearing, but rather muggy conditions. Temperatures should warm into the low 90s and while a stray afternoon shower can't be ruled out on this Fourth of July, it looks like most of the area will remain dry. For those planning to attend fireworks across the area this evening, expect warm, muggy and dry conditions with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the upper 80s. After Thursday, the next couple of days do look dry and warmer with that temperature edging up as high pressure, stationed in the Gulf of Mexico, controls our weather.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/1954-letter-from-ut-dean-addresses-keeping-black-students-out-of-classes-with-white-girls" title="1954 letter from UT dean addresses keeping black students out of classes with white girls" data-articleId="416217835" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1954_letter_from_UT_dean_addresses_keepi_0_7474903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1954_letter_from_UT_dean_addresses_keepi_0_7474903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1954_letter_from_UT_dean_addresses_keepi_0_7474903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1954_letter_from_UT_dean_addresses_keepi_0_7474903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1954_letter_from_UT_dean_addresses_keepi_0_7474903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1954 letter from UT dean addresses keeping black students out of classes with white girls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a long time gone, but the racism of the 1950's and 60's still cuts to the core, especially when you see it written from some of the leaders at the biggest universities in the countries.</p><p>Here is one letter dug out of archives from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. It was purportedly written by then LSU president Troy H. Middleton in 1961. It reads:</p><p>"Though we did not like it, we accepted Negroes as students, our Negro students have made no attempt to attend social functions. If they did, we would, for example, discontinue the operation of the swimming pool. LSU does not favor whites and Negroes participating together in athletic teams."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069_7475048_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019" title="everhart-manor-lane-katy-fort-bend-shooting-vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo/Video: Michael Stechschulte" title="Capture_1562238889803-403440.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Crews battle large fire at South Carolina fireworks shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/1954-letter-from-ut-dean-addresses-keeping-black-students-out-of-classes-with-white-girls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1950sracism_1562212149261.png"/> </figure> <h3>1954 letter from UT dean addresses id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069_7475048_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069_7475048_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069_7475048_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069_7475048_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/65840621_2415289658523995_933586604360990720_n_1562237804069_7475048_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/siblings-killed-in-apparent-murder-suicide-shooting-at-katy-area-home-3-others-injured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/vlcsnap-2019-07-04-04h42m35s108_1562233398087_7474928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly&#x20;shooting&#x20;in&#x20;Fort&#x20;Bend&#x20;County&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Siblings killed in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Katy-area home, 3 others injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x2f;Video&#x3a;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Stechschulte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews battle large fire at South Carolina fireworks shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/amber-alert-florida-kids-abducted-by-father-who-is-wanted-on-a-child-abuse-charge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert: Florida kids abducted by father who is wanted on a child abuse charge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/1954-letter-from-ut-dean-addresses-keeping-black-students-out-of-classes-with-white-girls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/03/1950sracism_1562212149261_7474905_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1954 letter from UT dean addresses keeping black students out of classes with white girls</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 