<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426391707" data-article-version="1.0">Sheriff: 2 adults, child dead in possible murder-suicide</h1> addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/sheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide" data-title="Sheriff: 2 adults, child dead in possible murder-suicide" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/sheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide" addthis:title="Sheriff: 2 adults, child dead in possible murder-suicide"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426391707.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426391707");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426391707_426425674_131759"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426391707_426425674_131759";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426425674","video":"600315","title":"Man%20kills%20wife%2C%205-year-old%20daughter%2C%20then%20himself%20inside%20home","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Ivory%20Hecker","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FMan_kills_wife__5_year_old_daughter__the_0_7627676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FMan_kills_wife__5_year_old_daughter__then_himsel_600315_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661811760%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DeFOaEr3EqZJ65YEud-T6F8ZLA_M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide"}},"createDate":"Aug Aug 30 2019 05:22PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426391707_426425674_131759",video:"600315",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_kills_wife__5_year_old_daughter__the_0_7627676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Ivory%2520Hecker",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Man_kills_wife__5_year_old_daughter__then_himsel_600315_1800.mp4?Expires=1661811760&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=eFOaEr3EqZJ65YEud-T6F8ZLA_M",eventLabel:"Man%20kills%20wife%2C%205-year-old%20daughter%2C%20then%20himself%20inside%20home-426425674",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/sheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 01:34PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/sheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide" addthis:title="Sheriff: 3 dead in possible murder-suicide" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/sheriff-2-adults-child-dead-in-possible-murder-suicide";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2026\x20Houston\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426391707" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Deputies are investigating the deaths of three people, including a child, in north Harris County.</p><p>According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two adults and a 5-year-old child are confirmed dead in a possible murder-suicide.</p><p>The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a husband, wife and their 5-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in north Harris County near Spring.</p><p>It happened at the Landmark at Kendall Manor Apartments on Inverness Forest Boulevard.</p><p>The sheriff says this appears to be a double murder suicide—a case of domestic violence.</p><p>"These are always the most horrific scenes when there's a child involved," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "We simply can make no sense of it."</p><p>Gonzalez says family members hadn't heard from the 36- and 37-year-old husband and wife since Tuesday, so they stopped by the apartments to check on them Friday afternoon.</p><p>"They did not force entry is my understanding," said Gonzalez. "They instead went to the leasing office, which was the right thing to do, and the leasing office then came and tried to assist them, and I think that's when the discovery was made."</p><p>Deputies were called to the scene around 1:00 p.m. They found a gun near the husband's body.</p><p>"Preliminarily it appears that the male is the one that murdered the child and the adult female and then possibly shot himself," said Gonzalez.</p><p>He said loved ones were blindsided by the news.</p><p>"Family members are out here at the scene," said Gonzalez. "Obviously they're very traumatized by what's occurred.... The initial information that we have is that this is a total surprise—that there were no apparent issues that they knew of."</p><p>The sheriff says it's still unclear when the shooting happened. He says the family could have been killed as long ago as Tuesday.</p><p>Investigators are digging into this case, to try to find out what led up to the death of three people.</p><p>No names have been released so far.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/HCSOTexas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HCSOTexas</a> units responded to 21000 blk of Inverness Forest Blvd. Possible murder-suicide: 2 adults and 1 child (5 yrs old). Three confirmed deceased at the location. Investigators and I am enroute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HouNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HouNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZnBzkBaopG">pic.twitter.com/ZnBzkBaopG</a></p> — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO/status/1167503846165405696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 30, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><em>This is a developing story. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-happy-birthday-houston-" title="Bayou City Buzz: Happy Birthday Houston!" data-articleId="426473251" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bayou_City_Buzz__Happy_Birthday_Houston__0_7628434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bayou_City_Buzz__Happy_Birthday_Houston__0_7628434_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bayou_City_Buzz__Happy_Birthday_Houston__0_7628434_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bayou_City_Buzz__Happy_Birthday_Houston__0_7628434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bayou_City_Buzz__Happy_Birthday_Houston__0_7628434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bayou City Buzz: Happy Birthday Houston!</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Happy birthday Houston! Houston,Texas is the fourth largest city in America and today celebrated its 183rd birthday.</p><p>With one of the best culinary scenes in the country, there are over 10,000 restaurants that represent more than 70 countries. </p><p>H-town also has the largest medical center in the world, the Texas Medical Center, not to mention we are also home to NASA and more than 145 different languages.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/toddler-with-rare-blood-disorder-continues-to-fight-while-waiting-for-donor-match" title="Toddler with rare blood disorder continues to fight while waiting for donor match" data-articleId="426459553" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/3_year_old_girl_hoping_for_match_with_a__0_7628099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/3_year_old_girl_hoping_for_match_with_a__0_7628099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/3_year_old_girl_hoping_for_match_with_a__0_7628099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/3_year_old_girl_hoping_for_match_with_a__0_7628099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/3_year_old_girl_hoping_for_match_with_a__0_7628099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler with rare blood disorder continues to fight while waiting for donor match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Magnolia family whose daughter was diagnosed with a rare blood disease is hoping to reach a potential donor by raising awareness of her condition.</p><p>It was October 23, 2018 when Jeff and Erica Williams had their world turned upside down. One of their twin daughters, Addyson, was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a rare bone marrow disorder. The road to her recovery has posed many obstacles. In less than a year, she has received over 200 blood transfusions, two bone marrow transplants, but has zero matches in the donor registry. Her parents are hoping that sharing her story will yield a perfect match.</p><p>“Right now on the national be the match registry, out of I think 20 million people that are registered, she doesn’t have a perfect match," said Jeff Williams, Addyson's father.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/houston-man-pleads-guilty-in-honor-killings" title="Houston man pleads guilty in honor killings" data-articleId="426286400" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_sentenced_in_honor_killings__David_T_0_7628222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_sentenced_in_honor_killings__David_T_0_7628222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_sentenced_in_honor_killings__David_T_0_7628222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_sentenced_in_honor_killings__David_T_0_7628222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_sentenced_in_honor_killings__David_T_0_7628222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston man pleads guilty in honor killings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for what prosecutors call the "honor killing" of an Iranian rights activist who was his sister's friend.</p><p>Nasim Irsan pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in Houston. Irsan could have faced life in prison if convicted of capital murder for the January 2012 fatal shooting of Gelareh Bagherzadeh (GEL'-uh-ray buh-GAR'-zuh-day).</p><p>Prosecutors say Irsan's family is Muslim and was angry that his sister wed a Christian and converted. Bagherzadeh encouraged her friend to marry Coty Beavers. He was slain in late 2012.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 