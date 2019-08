- Police are searching for a man who they say shot a security guard outside of a shopping center in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting near Fuqua and the Gulf Freeway around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A man and woman reportedly got into an argument in a bar and were asked to leave. In the parking lot, investigators say a security guard approached them and the man shot him in the leg.

Police say the man and woman fled the scene, but the woman and the vehicle were found nearby. Authorities are still searching for the man.

The security guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.