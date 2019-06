- Houston police say a security guard who fatally shot a man outside of southeast Houston laundromat has been charged with murder.

Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bellfort and Broadway and found a man who had been shot in the chest.

According to police, the security guard told investigators that he asked a man to stop going through a dumpster at the shopping center, the man got mad, and the man allegedly went at the guard in a threatening manner. Police say the guard then fired at the man. The man died at the scene.

Police say the security guard, 27-year-old Lance Tyler Campbell, was detained at the scene for questioning. Investigators say statements he made were determined to not be consistent with other evidence from the scene, and he was charged for his role in the shooting.