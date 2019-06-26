< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415004115" data-article-version="1.0">Search for driver of 18-wheeler that crashed into San Jacinto River</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX 26 Houston staff</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:33AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:52AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-415004115" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A search is underway for the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off of the East Freeway and into the San Jacinto River.</p>
<p>According to the sheriff's office, there was a one-car accident near the East Freeway and Crosby-Lynchburg, resulting in the car spinning and coming to a stop facing oncoming traffic. Deputies say the 18-wheeler struck the vehicle, over-corrected and crashed through the guardrail and into the water.</p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>The 18-wheeler is submerged in the water. The driver has not yet been located.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox26houston%2Fvideos%2F1606296262837456%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="100%">

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, Harris County HAZMAT, the Crosby Fire Department, and the Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

The westbound lanes of the East Freeway are shutdown at 2100. Eastbound lanes are open.

MORE: View TrafficMax 360 conditions

