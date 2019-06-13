< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Schlitterbahn sells Galveston and New Braunfels waterparks (Courtesy Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts) id="modal-magnify-photo-412467047-412469272" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/SGI_Infinity-Racer-Grand-Opening-MikieFarias-26089-190607%20_OP_1_CP__1560439350822.jpg_7393221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/SGI_Infinity-Racer-Grand-Opening-MikieFarias-26089-190607%20_OP_1_CP__1560439350822.jpg_7393221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/SGI_Infinity-Racer-Grand-Opening-MikieFarias-26089-190607%20_OP_1_CP__1560439350822.jpg_7393221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, (Courtesy Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts) By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:17AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:14AM CDT remain the same. Scheduled waterpark events will take place.</p> <p>Schlitterbahn released this statement on Wednesday:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>For the past 50 years, the Schlitterbahn family has focused all its resources, talent, and energy into building Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts into an iconic Texas brand.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>It is now time for the company to enter a new and brighter stage of development and growth.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>We have entered into an agreement with Cedar Fair to purchase our interest in both our New Braunfels and Galveston parks and our New Braunfels resort property. Our South Padre waterpark and resort will be owned by the Henry family and in time will be re-branded. Corpus Christi will remain a Diamond Beach property.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Cedar Fair is a dynamic, brand-oriented company. Under Cedar Fair’s leadership, the Schlitterbahn brand will have an opportunity to grow and expand like the early days when the sky was the limit. While it’s a difficult decision, after several challenging years, we believe that our team, communities, guests, and fans are going to enjoy what lies ahead. 