- Saint Arnold Brewing Company is throwing a birthday party!

The Houston brewery is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a free bash featuring live music, vendors, artists and more.

General admission to the event on June 8 is free. Food is available for purchase.

The entertainment runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Musicians from Texas and Louisiana will perform a mix of genres.

Guests can also purchase the $100 Super Saint VIP Package which comes with a special 25th anniversary glass, four beers, a buffet dinner, covered seating and more.