Rice engineering students focus on floods a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407561710_407680076_136681";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407680076","video":"565436","title":"Rice%20students%20focus%20on%20floods","caption":"Fox%2026%20Meteorologist%20Stephen%20Morgan","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F18%2FRice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F18%2FRice_students_focus_on_floods_565436_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652801096%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbPdITzvjHFBFFyDyPi8IMXvVoHk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Frice-engineering-students-focus-on-floods"}},"createDate":"May 18 2019 10:25AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407561710_407680076_136681",video:"565436",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252026%2520Meteorologist%2520Stephen%2520Morgan",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_565436_1800.mp4?Expires=1652801096&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bPdITzvjHFBFFyDyPi8IMXvVoHk",eventLabel:"Rice%20students%20focus%20on%20floods-407680076",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Frice-engineering-students-focus-on-floods"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:stephen.morgan@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/rice-engineering-students-focus-on-floods">Stephen Morgan, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 04:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407561710"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:25AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407561710" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407561710-407680061"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407561710-407680061" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/18/Rice_students_focus_on_floods_0_7287519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407561710" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - As we know in Houston, it doesn't take a hurricane for the city to flood and since floods happen here often enough, a group of future engineers from Rice Univerisity are working on a way to track a flooding event in real time.</p> <p>"The project started about a year and a half ago," said Gary Woods, a Rice professor in the practice of computer technology and electrical and computer engineering. Woods is serving as advisor to the senior members of the team; those members include Alexandra Du, Alex Kaplan, Neil Seoni, Alfonso Morera and Kevin Wu.</p> <p>Among the group, Alexandra Wu knows what it's like for a city, like Houston, to flood. Afterall, her family weathered hurricane Harvey from Cinco Ranch while Wu stayed at Rice.</p> <p>“We didn’t have a home for 3 months so it’s a very personal type of project," said Du.</p> <p>The students have developed a set of wireless stations that communicate with a base to report on flooding at thier locations. The stations have several components: A solar-powered wireless transmitter that can ride high atop a utility pole, with a rubber conduit that stretches down the side and connects the station to a water-level rain gauge and pressure sensor, and software deveolped by students that gathers data sent by the remote stations and reports what they see.</p> <p>“The vision of the project is to be able to see these deployed in neighborhoods around Houston,” said Du.</p> <p>Sure high water sensors can be found all over the country, but they're in areas where we see water runoff, like rivers or bayous. The hope is these sensors can be deployed to a specific community, even at street level to detect water level rises.</p> <p>“We’d love to see it used into emergency and disaster response,” said Du. “People can get notifications on their phone,” Du said, "and the data can be incorporated into your navigation to not turn onto a road that’s flooded.”</p> <p>Du and fellow senior Kevin Wu have already met with Houston city leaders to discuss future ways to implement these sensors in flood prone regions.</p> <p>Woods said there's no reason this proof-of-concept can't be scaled up. "Houston might want to have thousands of these," said Woods. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/black%20texas%20license%20plate_1562603676634.jpg_7487074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/black%20texas%20license%20plate_1562603676634.jpg_7487074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/black%20texas%20license%20plate_1562603676634.jpg_7487074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/black%20texas%20license%20plate_1562603676634.jpg_7487074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/black%20texas%20license%20plate_1562603676634.jpg_7487074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas rejected 3,800 personalized license plates in 2018</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:36AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles last year rejected about 3,800 proposals for personalized license plates that regulators considered too political or tasteless.</p><p>The denied license plate messages included offensive, uncouth, racist, derogatory or political messages such as DMPTRMP, LOKHMUP and CNN FAKE, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The list of vetoed plates also comprised nonpolitical messages such as HII UGLY, HAIL YAH and GET N8KD.</p><p>"There is a fine line between expressing one's political opinions and offensive speech officially sanctioned by the State of Texas on license plates," said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. "The state doesn't want to be liable for confrontations resulting from unhappy drivers who see messages offensive to them. Some motorists who see these plates would smile but others would be angry. The state has an obligation to vet these (before) any possible trouble arises."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/watch-violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-disneyland-s-toontown-in-front-of-children" title="WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children" data-articleId="416871931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent_brawl_breaks_out_at_Disneyland_0_7487131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent_brawl_breaks_out_at_Disneyland_0_7487131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent_brawl_breaks_out_at_Disneyland_0_7487131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent_brawl_breaks_out_at_Disneyland_0_7487131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent_brawl_breaks_out_at_Disneyland_0_7487131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A violent brawl broke out between guests at the "happiest place on earth" over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera. (Video credit: SJP35 Production)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Stringini, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A violent brawl broke out between guests at the "happiest place on earth" over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.</p><p>The video, that was posted on YouTube by SJP35 Production, showed a fight break out on Saturday at Disneyland's Toontown. At least two men and two women were involved in the altercation, who authorities said were related. </p><p>The video showed a woman spit in a man's face. He retaliated by hitting her numerous times. Moments later, the video showed that same man knocks down another woman, accusing her of hitting his mother. Some spectators tried to intervene and stop the fight, as children and other guests at the park watched. During the video, children could be heard crying and screaming in the background.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/finding-families/teenage-sisters-looking-for-adoptive-home-together" title="Teenage sisters looking for adoptive home together" data-articleId="416859231" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Finding_Families__Teenage_sisters_lookin_0_7487121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Finding_Families__Teenage_sisters_lookin_0_7487121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Finding_Families__Teenage_sisters_lookin_0_7487121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Finding_Families__Teenage_sisters_lookin_0_7487121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Finding_Families__Teenage_sisters_lookin_0_7487121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 anchor Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teenage sisters looking for adoptive home together</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sally MacDonald, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s a huge need in Houston for families willing to foster and adopt neglected or abused children. In this month’s Finding Families, anchor Sally MacDonald introduces us to two local sisters looking for a forever home. </p><p>Kiki and Joy both have sweet and spunky personalities. </p><p>“We bond together dancing and singing. 