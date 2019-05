- A reward for information in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores has been increased.

Crime Stoppers is offering an increased reward of up to $7,800 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers says local community organizations partnered with them to make the increase possible.

Josue was stabbed multiple times as he walked home from Marshall Middle School in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood on May 17, 2016. He died at the hospital.

The suspect is a grown man. Two men were arrested in the case, but were later released from custody.

The Houston Police Department’s cold case unit is investigating the case. Police hope someone will come forward with information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

At a press conference earlier this month, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, "We know that anonymous witnesses, that remain anonymous to this day, spoke with the media about this case. We need those anonymous witnesses to search their hearts and come and speak to us. Come and speak to our cold case detectives, because we are not going to give up.”

Anyone with information in the case can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS or through their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

