If you live in Harris County and are headed out of town this Memorial Day weekend, you can have deputies check up on your home through the Vacation Watch.

The service is provided to people living in unincorporated areas of the county.

You can sign up online. You will be asked to provide information on when you are leaving and returning, if you have an alarm system, and any authorized vehicles that will be parked or visiting the residence.

Click here for the sign up link.