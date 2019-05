- Registration starts for the Houston Public Library Summer Reading Program.

The program runs from June 1 to August 1. Kids can earn free books and other prizes just for registering and for reading throughout the summer.

There are also several events throughout the summer at neighborhood libraries. Kids can learn the basics of balloon art creation, interact with and learn about exotic animals, and join in on mermaid story time.

You can register for the program and learn more about events here.